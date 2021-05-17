Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Trading 18.9% Higher This Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $31.73 million and approximately $1,153.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00089761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.95 or 0.00474496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00230394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004824 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.64 or 0.01182450 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00041103 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

