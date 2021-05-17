Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE):

5/12/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

5/11/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

5/6/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

5/5/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RARE opened at $110.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.94 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

