Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/12/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

5/9/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $110.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.94 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,903 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 25.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 46,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $12,775,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,728.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

