UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Posted by on May 17th, 2021 // Comments off

Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the lowest is $2.33 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in UFP Industries by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after buying an additional 578,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $83.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Industries (UFPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.