UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SSREF opened at $96.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.67. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

