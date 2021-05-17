Ubiq Price Down 28.3% This Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $67,663.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000893 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.14 or 0.07612534 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.99 or 0.02419912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.76 or 0.00635121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00200198 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00826165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.95 or 0.00666772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.57 or 0.00563328 BTC.

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

