Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 719.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,420,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,265 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.16.

UBER stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

