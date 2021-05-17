U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

USPH stock opened at $117.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.07.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,622. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

