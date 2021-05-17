U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $120,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,619 shares of company stock worth $1,581,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $911,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSE:USPH traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.89. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,226. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

