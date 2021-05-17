Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 83,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

