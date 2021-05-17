Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $448.17.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $299.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. Twilio has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.