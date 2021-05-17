Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Tuya has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $89,683,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $33,522,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $24,947,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter valued at about $21,140,000.

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

