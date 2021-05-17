TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 103.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $36.77 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

