Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.08.

TRQ stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $17,364,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,388,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

