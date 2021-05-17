Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.42. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.