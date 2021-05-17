Truist Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $290.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.

NYSE BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

