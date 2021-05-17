Truist Securities Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $290.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Truist Securities from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.