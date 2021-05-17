Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.30 Per Share

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) announced a dividend on Monday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s previous dividend of $1.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SOHO opened at GBX 105.89 ($1.38) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.29. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 92.80 ($1.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 113.55 ($1.48). The firm has a market cap of £426.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52.

Get Triple Point Social Housing REIT alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital raised their price target on Triple Point Social Housing REIT from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Social Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.