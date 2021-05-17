Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TCW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.05 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.29.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TSE:TCW opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$579.32 million and a P/E ratio of -8.02. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.60 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.