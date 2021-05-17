Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Raised to C$0.30 at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$0.30 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.24.

TV stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$237.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

