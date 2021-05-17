TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

