Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 270 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

XRAY opened at $67.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.91, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

