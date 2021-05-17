Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 230 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.76 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

