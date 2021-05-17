Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 130 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $140.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.05. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $92.04 and a 12-month high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

