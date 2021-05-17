Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $92.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.74. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $44.56 and a 1-year high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,578 shares of company stock valued at $30,583,022. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

