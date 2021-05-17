Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 350 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in WestRock by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

NYSE:WRK opened at $60.57 on Monday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

