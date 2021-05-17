Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $107.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

