Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $297.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.48. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.66 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

