TRAXIA (TM2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $167,475.42

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. One TRAXIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar. TRAXIA has a market cap of $167,475.42 and $1,747.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00088305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.47 or 0.00452727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00225357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.07 or 0.01289422 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00042037 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars.

