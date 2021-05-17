TravelNote (TVNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $177.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 60.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 66.1% against the US dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $14,380.59 and approximately $177.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00087967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.10 or 0.00460405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00228033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.64 or 0.01283230 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00041887 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

