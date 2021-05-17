Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,840 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,843,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Translate Bio stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.79. 14,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,369. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.