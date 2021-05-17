TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at TD Securities

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

