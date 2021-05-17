TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

TRTX stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $984.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. Research analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

