Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $48.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

