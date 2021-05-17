Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 893 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $11.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

