Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

