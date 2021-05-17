Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $170,000 in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Interface by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interface by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735,330 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $5,564,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $875.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.