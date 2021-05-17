Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 785 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,899 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $106.76 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

