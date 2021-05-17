Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 226 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

NYSE:DIS opened at $173.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $104.27 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

