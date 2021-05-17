Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. WestRock has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

