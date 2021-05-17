Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,113,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1,591.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 187,765 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 719,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 39,918 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.63. 954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,703. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.