Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.