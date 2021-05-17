Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,524. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

