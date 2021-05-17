Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.60% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of SHYD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.14. 2,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,703. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

