Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 388,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 375,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.01. 3,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,637. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.

