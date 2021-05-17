Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,210 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.72. 340,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,610,689. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

