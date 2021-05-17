Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,980,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.51. 41,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

