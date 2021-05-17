Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$107.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIH. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

TIH traded down C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$102.78. 41,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.81. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$62.93 and a 1-year high of C$106.64. The company has a market cap of C$8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 31.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$400,519.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at C$624,064.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $717,485.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

