ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Raised to $26.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDUP. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

