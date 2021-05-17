Thomas Siering Sells 200,000 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.22. 2,647,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.75.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after buying an additional 994,768 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,771,000 after buying an additional 1,191,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 348,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,613,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

